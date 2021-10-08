Darren Moore discusses Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion chances ahead of Bolton clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admits there is ‘a lot of hard work’ for the team to do in order to win promotion this season.

The Owls have endured a mixed start to life back in League One, as they are currently sitting in mid-table having won just one of their last six games in the third tier.

Therefore, fans are growing frustrated, although the side are still within four points of the play-off places ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bolton.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore wouldn’t look too far ahead in terms of promotion, as he called on his team to keep working to push up the table.

“You have got to earn the right to get promoted. You don’t get given it to you on your lap. There is a lot of hard work ahead. A lot of cohestion and togetherness.

“When I was a player, I managed to achieve five promotions. It was never easily given to us. We have to earn what we do moving forward.”

The verdict

This is the right attitude from Moore and it’s good that he isn’t making bold claims or saying that the team will be promoted.

He is a manager who is relatively cautious in the way he speaks, and the players will certainly not be getting carried away. As he says, they need to keep working and they have learnt after ten games just how tough this league can be.

So, it’s about setting performing well and getting results consistently, which Moore will hope comes against Bolton tomorrow in what will be a very challenging game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.