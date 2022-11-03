Darren Moore discusses Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer plans

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that talks will take place later this month about the January transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad.

The Owls are currently third in the League One table as they look to win promotion back to the Championship, but it will be tough to catch top two Plymouth and Ipswich.

Therefore, the New Year could be crucial as Moore looks to make a few tweaks that he hopes will help his squad during the run-in.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the FA Cup tie with Morecambe on Friday night, Moore opened up on his transfer plans.

“Once we get to the Accrington game and it gets down to one game weeks, there is more space in the week to do more detail on it. When we start to look at the recruitment side for January, we know it’s a real important time and you want to spend as much time as you can unhurried to try and get the right personnel in.

“There are still a couple of months to go until the window opens and that’s a long time in football. We will see how the squad goes.”

The verdict

It makes sense to wait a bit longer before you start really looking at what you’re going to do in January as there’s a lot of football to be played between now and the New Year.

As well as that, plans can change with an injury, a drop in form or just players becoming available that you may not have known.

Overall though, the pleasing thing for Moore is that they aren’t in a position where they’re desperate. The squad is good, the players are doing well and it’s only going to be a case of adding one or two players of quality to compliment the group.

