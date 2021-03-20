Darren Moore discusses Sheffield Wednesday transfer target after crucial win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that a decision will be made in the coming days as to whether they pursue a deal for Ravel Morrison.

It was revealed in the build-up to today’s win at Barnsley that the Owls had taken the 28-year-old midfielder on trial with a view to offering the free agent a contract.

And, speaking after the 2-1 win at Oakwell, Moore told Yorkshire Live that the situation should be resolved one way or the other shortly.

“We will make a decision in the next few days in terms of Ravel moving forward.”

With the international break now upon us, it will give the Wednesday chief more time to assess the playmaker in training, with the club’s next fixture against Watford on April 2.

Should Morrison join up with the Owls on a contract until the end of the campaign he would hope to play a part in keeping the team in the Championship. Today’s win, combined with Birmingham’s defeat, means Moore’s men are six points from safety with a game in hand.

The verdict

This is an interesting update from the manager, and it will be intriguing to see whether Morrison does become a Wednesday player.

On a free, some will see it as a low-risk move that could pay off given the talent of the former Manchester United man, but Moore’s judgement needs to be trusted.

The win today has given Wednesday a fighting chance now, but they still need results, so Morrison will need to be ready to make an instant impact.

