Darren Moore discusses Sheffield Wednesday man after starring role in Portsmouth draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore heaped praise on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for his role in their draw with Portsmouth yesterday, as he confirmed the midfielder will be assessed tomorrow over a potential thigh problem.

The Owls started their League One campaign by playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Pompey, where Dele-Bashiru starred as he scored twice.

With the talented 21-year-old having netted just once in the previous campaign, that was an area of his game Dele-Bashiru needs to improve and Moore told Yorkshire Live he was delighted with the contribution of the player – as he also gave an update on the issue that forced him off late on.

“The goals will give him confidence. We spoke about Fizz last year. We looked at some of his clips. He had some wonderful work in three quarters of the pitch. I am hoping the goals give him that wonderful belief. He took his opportunity today with two executed finishes.

“For him to get two goals in front of the home crowd…his confidence should be through the area. He went off with a knock in the thigh area. We will assess him on Monday.”

The verdict

You can sometimes forget that Dele-Bashiru is so young and whilst he was inconsistent at times in the previous campaign, this was a reminder of just how much ability he has.

This season needs to be a big one for the midfielder and he fully warrants the praise he has received from his manager.

Now, Moore will be hoping that there’s nothing wrong with the player and it’s then on Dele-Bashiru to build on that excellent performance moving forward.

