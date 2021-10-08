Darren Moore discusses Sheffield Wednesday loanee after fan praise

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has praised Theo Corbeanu after his contribution against Mansfield in the week, although he stressed the attacker has areas of his game he must improve.

The 19-year-old joined on loan from Wolves in the summer but he has found opportunities in the league hard to come by, with his only three outings so far coming from the bench.

Corbeanu was given a start in the Papa John’s Trophy in the week though, and he responded with a positive display that included registering an assist for the winner.

Such form had some fans questioning why the teenager hasn’t been given more chances in League One, and, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore gave an honest assessment of the player.

“There are parts of his game; he gets himself into wonderful positions but it’s his end product. He has got wonderful balance and flair. He commits opposition defenders. He is equally balanced on the left hand side as he is on the right.

“There are still aspects of his game that he needs to work on. This is his first loan spell and he has come into a club with our structure and we will keep working with him. He has got his part to play for us. I thought he was a threat against Mansfield.”

The verdict

It’s quite clear that Corbeanu is a player with talent as he looks to run at the opposition and he is someone that will excite the fans.

But, as Moore points out, he is by no means the finished article. Nevertheless, with Wednesday struggling in the league, you would suggest that he deserves a chance and fans will hope to see him involved in some way against Bolton tomorrow.

From there, it’s down to Corbeanu. He needs to prove to Moore that he has to start all time and good performances will ensure he keeps his place moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.