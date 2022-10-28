Darren Moore discusses possibility of Sheffield Wednesday signing a free agent after injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore would not rule out the prospect of signing a free agent after Ben Heneghan was ruled out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The summer signing has been a reliable figure at the back for the Owls but the club received bad news after it was confirmed that he will be out for the rest of the season due to the issue he suffered at Lincoln City last week.

Whilst Dominic Iorfa has been on the bench in recent weeks, the setback leaves Wednesday short in numbers in defence, particularly as Mark McGuinness has had his own fitness problems in the campaign.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Moore revealed to Yorkshire Live they could move for a free agent in the coming days or weeks, although he stressed there’s nothing happening on that front at the moment.

“We have not looked at the free agency market. We have not ruled it out.”

The Owls are back in action tomorrow when they welcome Burton Albion to Hillsborough as they look to close the gap on the top two.

The verdict

Wednesday are right to assess their options because this is a major blow and it’s quite clear now that they will need a new defender in at some point this season to cover Heneghan’s absence.

Of course, the January window would be the obvious time to do that but Moore is right to look for players now and if there is a good option available then Wednesday should be ready to do a deal.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the coming weeks or whether the club wait until the New Year.

