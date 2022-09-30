Darren Moore discusses injured Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has been discussing injured duo Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran ahead of the club’s League One clash with Port Vale this weekend.

Neither of the duo have featured since August, with both picking up injuries in the early weeks of the season,

Both are now back doing gym work and continuing their rehabilitation, as per YorkshireLive, and Owls boss Moore sounds as though he is looking forward to their return, even if it is not imminent.

“We know with Dennis [Adeniran] the drive and flair he brings in terms of what he is about.” Moore explained via YorkshireLive.

“I suppose we all gutted in a way because he had scored a couple of spectacular goals. He added a different dynamic to our midfield.

“Akin [Famewo] is a left footed central defender. He has got real great power and a lovely pass in him. He is solid, reliable, robust and no-nonsense so we have missed him.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 18 Joe Wildsmith English Irish

“Both of them would have been key figures with us but that’s football. It’s a contact sport and we have lost them.

“But there is still a lot of football left in the season for both of them. We will get them back when the time is right.”

The Verdict

Darren Moore’s side have had a really strong start to their League One campaign.

Sitting fourth in the division at present, the prospect of players such as Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran returning should be a really exciting prospect.

Although goals have certainly not been an issue, Adeniran in particular was looking really sharp in the Carabao Cup when given his opportunity and it was a shame he didn’t get the run of games, due to injury, to really see if he could bring that over to the league.

When he eventually returns from injury, you feel he could certainly have a big impact for Wednesday, with his form ultimately determining whether that impact comes as a squad player or otherwise.