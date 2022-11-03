Darren Moore discusses impressive trait that Sheffield Wednesday are currently showing

Sheffield Wednesday have lived up to the expectations placed on them as the Owls currently occupy the top three in League One.

Wednesday have picked up 34 points so far this season, only bettered by Ipswich Town and league leaders Plymouth Argyle. The Owls have picked up 10 wins out of their 17 league games and are unbeaten in their last five outings.

However, this isn’t the only thing that will please manager Darren Moore, as the Owls have been banging goals left, right, and centre this season.

Wednesday have scored an impressive 33 goals this season, the third most in League One. Yet that isn’t down to one or two players; it’s down to the whole team, as the goals have been shared amongst the squad so far this season.

Players like Michael Smith, Barry Bannan, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have all bagged four goals so far. Meanwhile defender Liam Palmer and midfielder George Byers have grabbed three each.

While players like Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson, Tyreeq Bakinson, and Mallik Wilks have all gotten their names on the scoresheet at some point.

Wednesday are preparing to face fellow League One opposition Morecambe in the FA Cup first round, and ahead of the game, Moore has been speaking of his delight in his side’s firepower.

Moore said, via Yorkshire Live: “We are getting different players scoring goals. Some teams have got one particular goal-scorer whether that is a striker or a midfielder. We have got multiple players all over the pitch who can score goals.

“If you stop our strikers from scoring, our midfield players will score. If you stop our midfield players from scoring, our wing backs will score.

“We work consistently with the team on a daily basis. Hopefully we are not one dimensional in terms of how we play. I am delighted whoever scores goals. We had multiple different scorers last season and we have followed suit this season so I am really pleased with the group. The goals have been shared right across the team.”

The Verdict

If Wednesday continue to produce high numbers in front of goal, then many will expect them to be in the play-off picture if not automatics.

Moore will know this, and this is why he will be delighted that he isn’t just relying on a main striker or attacking midfielder; he’s found a balance in his side and a formula that has meant his side are scoring plenty of goals, and they are coming from different areas.

To get out of League One, you need to be strong, consistent, and ruthless, and Moore has installed these into his team. Wednesday knows as a team that in any given game they can produce goals, and the frightening thing for the opposition is that they are coming from everywhere, and that is a hard thing to stop.