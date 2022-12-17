Darren Moore discusses big Sheffield Wednesday decision after Oxford draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss heaped praise on Cameron Dawson after his bold decision to bring the keeper in paid off as he made a late penalty save in the 0-0 draw with Oxford United.

It came as a shock when the Owls teamsheet revealed that experienced number one David Stockdale had been dropped for Dawson, who hadn’t played in the league yet this season.

And, whilst it was a disappointing afternoon on the whole, Dawson saved a late Josh Murphy penalty to ensure Wednesday picked up a point.

That prompted Moore to praise the keeper when speaking to Yorkshire Live, as he explained why he decided to bring the 27-year-old into the XI.

“I felt it was Cammy’s time to get a chance. I just thought it was right for him to come in. I’m so pleased for Cam. He’s come in and looked routine today after finally getting his chance. The icing on the cake is the penalty save. The opportunity came his way and he took it today.”

With Ipswich losing today, Wednesday are now two points away from the automatic promotion places.

The verdict

There weren’t many who expected Dawson to play today but it was a very good afternoon for the keeper who will be delighted with the clean sheet and of course the penalty save.

At that stage of the game he has saved a point for Moore’s men and it should mean he keeps his place in the side next week.

This is also a message to the rest of the squad that you need to keep playing well to stay in the team as there is fierce competition for places at Hillsborough.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.