Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that he showed his team clips of great comebacks before his side's second leg clash against Peterborough United, speaking to the Owls' media team.

The South Yorkshire side faced a massive uphill battle in their quest to book their spot at Wembley, with Peterborough's 4-0 win in the first leg meaning a miracle was needed at Hillsborough for them to get through.

Darren Ferguson's side weren't an easy opponent to face as they found out at the Weston Homes Stadium last week - but Wednesday's perfect performance secured them an exceptional result.

What happened between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United last night?

The Owls needed an excellent start and that's what they got, with Michael Smith's penalty in the ninth minute setting pulses racing in South Yorkshire.

Lee Gregory was able to double their advantage in the 25th minute and although they had to wait a while for their third, they kept their belief with Reece James managing to score with just under 20 minutes left to play.

Six minutes were added on at the end of the game - but Liam Palmer scored in the eighth minute of added time to level the game on aggregate and take the match into extra time.

An owner goal from Gregory looked to have turned the game in Peterborugh's favour - but Callum Paterson was able to score and take the game to a penalty shootout - with the Owls coming out on top 5-3.

What were the key reasons behind Sheffield Wednesday's comeback?

With the Owls needing a miracle in their quest to get to Wembley, Moore listed several key reasons why his team were successful.

He said: "When it came to penalties we were prepared for it. We’ve worked on them in training.

"We got the goals, we kept our head in the moments.

"We had a strong belief, we honestly did. We showed them videos of great comebacks in the week. The mindset was right."

How much credit does Darren Moore deserve?

Considering the amount of abuse and criticism he received after the first leg, you have to give him credit for not walking away from the job after that.

Instead, he managed to get his team focused and believing again, proving that he's probably the right man to take them forward regardless of whether they win the play-off final or not.

Although they should be getting back to the Championship with the squad they have, Moore should be given another season to prove himself even if he doesn't secure promotion this move because he helped Wednesday to secure 96 points.

They were incredibly unlucky not to secure a top-two spot and in most other seasons, they would have secured automatic promotion.

The brilliance of Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle prevented that - but the Owls should be proud of their efforts and will be desperate to go all the way now.