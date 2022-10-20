Darren Moore details his transfer plan for out-of-contract players at Sheffield Wednesday

Despite missing out on promotion back to the Championship last season, Sheffield Wednesday had a successful summer transfer window tempting in players that had the opportunity to play in the top flight as well as holding on to some core members of last year’s team.

Looking ahead to this summer though there are a number of players out of contract including captain Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Callum Patterson and Lee Gregory whilst Darren Moore recently confirmed that talks were ongoing with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

However, on the whole, it seems as though Moore isn’t thinking too far in advance suggesting his players have work to do on the pitch before any major decisions are made as he told Yorkshire Live: “I don’t envisage any talks at the moment.

“The players will dictate that to me and the club because we all feel we are in a position where we all know where we are. Players are under contract this season and we don’t really need anything to really bring that forward.

“The players and myself have got our heads down and are working extremely hard and we want to keep things going that way. There is so much for us all to focus on in terms of going forward.

“Players need to perform and perform well. If they are performing well, then they create more noise and that’s what we want because it means they are doing the right things.

“Performances are the big thing and that’s all I want from the players.

“They know when we prepare every week that we are looking for performances and performances over a consistent time.

“I still feel we are finding that at the moment and the level we wan to be at. We will keep working towards that and there is still a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Darren Moore is in no particular rush to tie down players on new deals right now given they are midway through a season and he doesn’t want any of his squad thinking they don’t have to work as hard.

For a side that’s pushing for promotion this season, you want to ensure every player has the motivation to be at the top of their game and therefore playing for their future only adds to that.

However, Wednesday will need to be careful they don’t leave it too long before other teams start looking around or the club don’t leave enough time to compensate for negotiation time and as a result, lose out.