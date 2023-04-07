Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he believes Akin Famewo should have been awarded a free-kick for the incident that led to Oxford United being awarded a penalty in this afternoon's clash.

The Owls would have been hoping to end their wait for victory in League One at the Kassam Stadium.

However, despite taking the lead in this fixture, Wednesday were forced to settle for a point on their travels.

Barry Bannan opened the scoring for the Owls in the 35th minute as he produced a sublime strike to beat goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Following the break, Bannan provided an inch-perfect cross for Mallik Wilks whose header was denied by a smart stop by Eastwood.

Oxford were handed an opportunity to get back into the game when Famewo was adjudged to have tripped Marcus Browne in the box by referee Rebecca Welch.

Cameron Brannagan converted the spot-kick for Oxford in the 70th minute.

Wednesday were unable to find a winning goal in the closing stages of this game as they lost ground in the race for automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

What did Moore say about the penalty given against Sheffield Wednesday?

Following this fixture, Moore questioned the decision to give Oxford a penalty.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Moore said: "If anything, it was Akin who was fouled against."

Could this decision have a major impact on the race for promotion in League One?

Whereas Wednesday would have retained their place at the top of the League One standings, the penalty call made in their meeting with Oxford could have a significant impact on the club's quest for a top-two finish.

As a result of Ipswich's 4-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth's 3-1 victory over Morecambe, Wednesday have now slipped to third in the League One standings.

To make matters worse for the Owls, Argyle and Ipswich both have a game in hand over them which could prove to be crucial at this stage of the season.

Plymouth will extend the gap between them and Wednesday to five points if they claim victory in this particular fixture while Ipswich will go four points clear of Moore's side with a win.

Set to take on Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday, the Owls know that they simply have to get back to winning ways in order to bolster their chances of securing automatic promotion in May.