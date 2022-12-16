Darren Moore delivers significant Barry Bannan update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that midfielder Barry Bannan’s injury is not as bad as he first feared.

Bannan was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City at St James’ Park and was sent for scans this week to determine the severity of the problem.

Wednesday currently sit third in the table, two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and three behind leaders Plymouth Argyle ahead of this weekend’s game against Oxford United at Hillsborough.

The point against the Grecians extends the Owls’ unbeaten league run to nine games, but they face an Oxford side who are also in good form.

Karl Robinson’s men have had a disappointing season and currently find themselves 16th in the table, despite many expecting them to challenge for the play-offs once again. But there have been signs of improvement recently and the U’s are undefeated in their last seven league matches, albeit five of those have been draws.

Moore admitted that while Bannan’s injury was not serious, he is weighing up whether to rest him as a precaution at the weekend in order to prevent his captain suffering any longer-term issues.

“Baz is fine. When the results came back it was just a strain. We’re pleased to get that news,” Moore said in the club’s pre-match press conference.

“We are in a position where we feel if he misses tomorrow, he could be back next week.

“We have to make a decision on him for tomorrow. He’s a wonderful player and talisman for us. That’s why the precaution is there. If we take him out for one game, it’s to save him for the remainder.”

The verdict

This is a huge relief for Wednesday.

The Scotsman is such an influential player for the Owls and has underlined his importance once again this season, with four goals and six assists.

Whenever Bannan goes down injured, Wednesday fans naturally fear the worst and Moore has taken every possible precaution by substituting him against Exeter and potentially resting him on Saturday.

It would be a sensible decision not to risk him against Oxford as it not worth losing him for any significant period of time.

Bannan is one of the best players in League One and you feel his fitness will be key to Wednesday’s chances of automatic promotion.