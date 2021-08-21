Darren Moore delivers Sheffield Wednesday transfer message

Darren Moore would not be drawn on whether Sheffield Wednesday would be busy in the final ten days of the transfer window.

The Owls continued their excellent start to the season with a 2-0 victory away to rivals Rotherham, with Moore’s men yet to concede a goal in five competitive fixtures.

Wednesday have strengthened their squad considerably this summer, with many new additions making an instant impact, including Florian Kamberi who scored today and Bailey Peacock-Farrell who saved a penalty.

With Josh Windass to come back from injury as well, the Owls appear to be in a good position and Moore wouldn’t give much away when he was asked by Yorkshire Live if incomings or outgoings are likely before the end of the month.

“Not that we know of in terms of transfers but a day is a long time in football, let alone a week. We will see how we go.”

Moore’s side are back in action next week when they face a trip to take on newly-promoted Morecambe looking to extend their unbeaten run.

The verdict

Most Sheffield Wednesday fans will be very pleased with the way the squad looks right now and that has been backed up with the recent results.

So, the priority from now until the deadline may be keeping hold of key individuals, which they have managed to do so far, although if the right player comes available they could consider it.

Moore’s comments are pretty sensible here and it’s clear he will be ready for any possibility, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out but Wednesday are in a strong position.

