Darren Moore delivers Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Reading trip

Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to get back to winning ways tomorrow as they prepare to take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Owls fell to a heartbreaking 2-1 home defeat to Rotherham United in midweek, conceding a 96th minute goal to 10-man Rotherham United.

Freddie Ladapo netted in stoppage time to send the Millers on their way to a massive win on the road, leaving Wednesday sitting seven points adrift of safety in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Was it Adam Reach or Tom Lees who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Used to play for Leeds? Adam Reach Tom Lees

Tomorrow is bound to be a tough test for the Owls, with Reading looking to cement their place in the top-six with another three points.

Darren Moore has confirmed that Wednesday have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Berkshire tomorrow afternoon, via BBC’s Andy Giddings.

The game will come too soon for Keiren Westwood and Andre Green, though.

Westwood has been missing since the end of last month after breaking his ribs, and Green has made only two appearances since joining the club in January.

The Verdict

It’s positive that there are no fresh injury concerns for Wednesday, as Moore will be relying on his squad to stay fit so he can freshen things up going forward.

There are so many games coming up and plenty of points to pick up, so it’s good that there are no injuries in the squad.

It will also be good to have Westwood and Green back in the side as soon as possible. Especially the latter, as he could add a bit of goal threat.