Darren Moore delivers Saido Berahino update as he prepares for Sheffield Wednesday debut

Darren Moore insists that he had no doubts about bringing Saido Berahino to Sheffield Wednesday, as he revealed he could start against Plymouth this weekend.

The Owls had a very busy window as Moore looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion, with the arrival of Berahino undoubtedly one of the most high-profile moves the club made.

The striker doesn’t have the best reputation in England after issues at West Brom and Stoke in the past, but Moore knows the 28-year-old from his time at The Hawthorns.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday chief made it clear that he feels Berahino will be able to fit into the club as he called on the fans to back the player.

“I am really pleased to have him here. He is a clean finisher and he has a wonderful knowledge and understanding of the game. As a man, he is a really caring individual. He’s a team player and he understands the dynamics of football.

“It’s an opportunity for him to get better. He has found a home with us so let’s get right behind him. I have got no hesitation to start him. He has had a good week’s training.”

The verdict

Given his history, Moore is taking a risk on Berahino but he clearly feels he can get the best out of him and the striker will surely be desperate to repay the boss for the faith he’s shown in him.

It has been reported that he’s taking a pay-cut to move to Hillsborough, which shows he’s up for the challenge, and it’s now down to Berahino to deliver on the pitch.

If he can rediscover his form he will be a massive asset for a League One side and it will be interesting to see if he is in the XI at Plymouth this weekend.

