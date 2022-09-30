Darren Moore delivers reassuring update on influential Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Barry Bannan is fit and available for the game against Port Vale on Saturday.

The classy midfielder was replaced late on in the win over Wycombe last time out after another excellent performance, and Moore had indicated the Scotsman had felt a slight problem.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the trip to Vale Park, the Owls chief revealed that there was no real issue for Bannan, who has been involved in the week and will play.

“He picked up a little knock against Wycombe but he has trained and seems fine. He seems his energetic self so he is perfectly fine.”

Having the 32-year-old available will be a major boost for Moore as the quality of Bannan at this level is unquestioned. After scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists in the previous campaign, he has netted twice and provided three goals in the current season.

Wednesday are current fourth in the table but could move into the automatic promotion places with a win tomorrow.

The verdict

Everyone knows just how good Bannan is so if he was to miss any game for Wednesday then it would be a massive blow as he is a class above virtually all at this level.

So, it’s fantastic news for Moore that he will be able to call on his captain and it clearly wasn’t a major problem that he picked up last week.

Now, it’s down to Bannan and his teammates to build on their impressive start to the season as they look to secure the points from what will be a tough away game.

