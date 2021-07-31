Darren Moore delivers promising verdict on latest Sheffield Wednesday recruit

Darren Moore believes that the variety to Florian Kamberi’s game will make him a major hit with Sheffield Wednesday this season.

💬 DM: Florian is a goal threat, a clever and mobile player. We’re delighted to secure his services. He’s equally happy with the ball at his feet and running in behind. He brings a different dynamic to our team #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 31, 2021

The Owls completed the signing of the striker from Swiss side St Gallen on a season-long loan last night and he will be expected to play a key part for the team as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

Bringing in the 26-year-old, who has shone with Hibs in Scotland earlier in his career, is seen as a bit of a coup for Wednesday and Moore told the club’s media that he is getting a forward who can do a bit of everything.

“Florian is a goal threat, a clever and mobile player. We’re delighted to secure his services. He’s equally happy with the ball at his feet and running in behind. He brings a different dynamic to our team.”

Moore’s men kick off their season with a League Cup tie against Huddersfield tomorrow before they take on Charlton in the League One opener at The Valley next week.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This looks like a good signing for Wednesday as they were desperately short on attacking options so to bring in Kamberi is a real boost.

As Moore points out, he is a player that has different qualities and he should be capable of performing very well in the third tier, even if he isn’t always consistent.

Nevertheless, it’s still smart business from the Owls and Moore seems very pleased to get this over the line and he will hope more follow in the coming days and weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.