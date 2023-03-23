Darren Moore has everyone at Sheffield Wednesday is "in the same position in terms of the contracts" and hinted that no extensions are likely to be handed out before the 2022/23 campaign is wrapped up.

The Owls lost their place at the top of the League One table after seeing their 23-game unbeaten run ended by Barnsley on Tuesday night but can make significant moves in the promotion race over the next few weeks with games in hand over the teams around them.

Wednesday will hope to be preparing for life in the Championship over the summer and doing so is likely to have a significant impact on their decision-making when it comes to contracts and transfers.

A significant chunk of the current squad are nearing the end of their current deals, including captain Barry Bannan, but speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore provided a positive update on the situation and hinted that extensions or new deals were not likely to be handed out before their on-pitch business was done.

He said: "We're all in the same position in terms of the contracts. One thing we all are is focused. At the same time they (players) are all in a position where we are not saying no and we're not saying yes (to contract extensions). We're just in a position where we are trying to max out what we do for a season.

"We want to max out for this season and see where it takes us. As a manager I actually feel a bit better (heading into) this summer than I did the other two.

"Those other two I was working really hard. But this summer I'd feel I have a nucleus of a squad there where I don't feel I'd be having to make those knee-jerk reactions straight away. The last two summers we've had to do that and rightly so. This summer I wouldn't feel I have to go and make a knee-jerk reaction."

Wednesday are back in action on Sunday when they travel to New Lawn to take on League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

The Verdict

The Owls have got plenty of decisions to make when it comes to contract extensions and new deals.

Those are likely to be influenced by which division the club is playing in next season and the subsequent transfer strategy so it makes perfect sense to wait until that is sorted before having those conversations.

The good news is that Moore feels like everyone is on the same page when it comes to that situation.

He seems happy with the core of his squad so it might be a quieter summer in terms of transfers, with Wednesday focussing on quality and not quantity.