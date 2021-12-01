Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that none of the club’s players who have recently missed games due to injury will be fit enough to make their return to action in tonight’s clash with Hartlepool United.

Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran are all currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to their respective issues.

Iorfa is not expected to make his return to action until the New Year after undergoing surgery on a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson hasn’t featured for Wednesday since picking up an Achilles problem during the club’s clash with Bolton Wanderers last month.

Adeniran and Johnson are both recovering from hamstring injuries and have missed the Owls’ recent meetings with Accrington Stanley, Milton Keynes Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.

Set to face Hartlepool in the second round of the EFL Trophy tonight, Wednesday will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in all competitions to four games by securing victory at Hillsborough.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has revealed that he will only be able to select a team from the players who were available for last Saturday’s draw with Wycombe.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “We haven’t got much to rotate now.

“We have got 18 players and you will probably see the same group of players go again.

“I don’t envisage anyone coming back from injury.

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield Wednesday transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Sheffield Wednesday sell Lucas Joao to Reading in 2019? Yes No

“By the time you see people come back in, you have got to give them another seven to 10 days.

“But realistically it will be the same group that I will rotate and we will go again.”

The Verdict

With Adeniran, Iorfa, Hutchinson and Johnson still sidelined, Moore will be hoping that the players who are available for this evening’s fixture will be able to deliver the goods against their League Two opponents.

After watching on from the substitutes bench last weekend, Saido Berahino, Lewis Wing and Joe Wildsmith may all be given the chance to prove their worth in the club’s clash with Hartlepool.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who was signed by Wednesday on a permanent deal in November, could also be handed a start by Moore following a cameo appearance against Wycombe.

Providing that the Owls are able to overcome the threat that Hartlepool will pose tonight, they could potentially launch a cup run in this competition.