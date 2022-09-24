Darren Moore delivers mixed Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Wycombe clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Josh Windass and Michael Smith will be involved against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

The attackers were not involved in the squad as an Owls XI lost to Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy in the week, where the boss did make changes but still went with a strong group.

However, speaking to the club’s media ahead of the clash, Moore confirmed they are available for the big game at Hillsborough today, whilst he also provided an update on others in the squad.

“Both players (Smith and Windass) are fine for the weekend. Jack Hunt has trained in the last few days so he’s OK. Mark McGuinness has picked up a thigh strain, it will be at least a couple of weeks for him.

“Dennis and Akin are doing very well, they are both working together with the medical department, both in the gym and things are looking good in terms of their rehab.”

Wednesday can move to within one point of the league leaders with a victory against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

The verdict

This is good news for Wednesday as even though they have a very good squad, both Smith and Windass are two standout players at this level.

So, it made sense to rest them in the week and they will be ready to make an impact in what is a very big game for the Owls this afternoon.

The group should be pleased with how they fought back against Ipswich last week and it’s now about getting back on track at Hillsborough with a home win.

