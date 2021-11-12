Darren Moore delivers Josh Windass update as Sheffield Wednesday return looms

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Josh Windass has made a comeback to training with a competitive return to action looming.

After scoring nine times in the Championship last season, Windass was linked with a move away from Hillsborough with a number of second tier teams interested.

Bids from Millwall were turned away, which showed the Owls’ determination to keep their star man and they ended up doing so, with a new contract being signed in August.

At that time though the 27-year-old was sidelined by an injury suffered weeks prior in pre-season as the attacker pulled up against West Bromwich Albion in a friendly.

Windass suffered a hamstring problem and he had to go under the knife to solve it, which has meant he’s not taken to the pitch yet for Wednesday this season.

The return is looming though and Moore took time to address Windass’ situation and when we could see him back in action.

“Great to have Josh back, we need to give him volume in training and up his work,” Moore said to the Owls’ media team.

“He’s on the grass with the players and it’s a wonderful to see. He looks in great condition and we’ll see how he goes in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Verdict

The sooner Wednesday can get Windass back into action the better as far as Darren Moore is concerned.

There has to be a sense of care with this situation though as if the attacking midfielder is rushed back then he risks re-injuring his hamstring, but he’s such an important player to the Owls.

You have to think that if he can get almost double figures for a struggling Championship team then what can he do in a team that’s got confidence right now and is playing attacking football at a level lower.

Supporters will be hoping that Windass can slot back in seamlessly and deliver the goods and maybe he could be the catalyst for the Owls to win promotion back to the second tier.