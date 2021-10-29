Darren Moore delivers Josh Windass update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Josh Windass has stepped up his recovery from his hamstring injury by taking part in light training this week.

The attacking midfielder has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign after picking up this issue during pre-season.

Despite attracting a great deal of interest from elsewhere during the summer transfer window, Windass opted to commit his future to Wednesday as he signed a new contract in August.

In Windass’ absence, the Owls have made a mixed start to the season in League One.

Whilst Moore’s side have only lost three of their opening 14 league matches, their progress has been hindered by the fact that they have drawn six games.

Currently ninth in the third-tier standings, the Owls will be hoping to pick up performance levels in the coming weeks.

Set to face Cheltenham Town tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday are able to secure a positive result at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Ahead of this clash, Moore has shared an update on Windass’ road to recovery.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the former Rangers man, the Wednesday boss said: “He is back out amongst the group doing lighter work with the group.

“It is great to have him back.

“We will monitor him with the sports science and medical team.

“He is looking great.

“It is great to have him rubbing shoulders with the boys again.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Windass was for Wednesday during the previous campaign, the club’s supporters will be happy to hear that the attacking midfielder is continuing to make progress in terms of his rehabilitation.

A shining light in what otherwise was a season to forget for the Owls, the 27-year-old managed to score nine goals for his side in the Championship whilst he also chipped in with six assists.

By replicating a similar level of performance in League One, Windass could potentially set this particular division alight with his attacking displays when he is fit enough to feature.

Windass’ presence may also force his team-mates to step up to the mark which could in turn have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the third-tier.