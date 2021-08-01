Darren Moore delivers injury update on Sheffield Wednesday man after League Cup exit

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that Olamide Shodipo was taken off as a precaution in the League Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The winger, who only joined the Owls on loan earlier this summer, was making his competitive debut for the Yorkshire outfit after he was named in the starting XI for the game at Hillsborough.

However, unfortunately for the 24-year-old, he only lasted until the 33rd minute when he was replaced by Jaden Brown after picking up a knock.

With the Owls’ League One campaign kicking off at Charlton in six days time, that is not the news the club needed but Moore gave a positive update when speaking to the club’s media after the penalty shootout defeat.

“We didn’t take any risks with him (Shodipo) we think it maybe muscle cramp but we didn’t take a chance. He said he was 50-50 to carry on but when it comes down to things like this, you don’t take a chance.”

Shodipo is sure to be assessed in the coming days ahead of the trip to The Valley on Saturday.

The verdict

This will be a big relief for all connected to Wednesday as Shodipo has the potential to be a very important player for the team this season.

It’s always a worry when you see a player go off injured but Moore’s comments suggest there’s nothing serious to worry about.

Now, it will be about checking on the wide man in the week and it sounds as though he could still be in the XI for the big clash at Charlton on Saturday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.