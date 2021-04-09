Darren Moore delivers double Sheffield Wednesday fitness update

Sheffield Wednesday head to Queens Park Rangers this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on a superb win against Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

The Bluebirds had no idea what hit them as the Owls raced into a commanding lead and ultimately stayed there, eventually running out 5-0 winners at Hillsborough.

They need to keep those levels up if they are to remain in the Championship, though, with Darren Moore obviously urging his players in training to keep going and keep attacking with the talent that they do have.

Two players that seem set to be missing this weekend, though, are Joost van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with the pair back in training but perhaps not yet up to full fitness and sharpness.

Moore had this to say on Friday morning ahead of the trip to west London:

💬 DM: The two players who need that volume of training now is Joost and young Fizz. Those two are back this last week which is great but they need more volume of training in them #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 9, 2021

The Verdict

Wednesday are going to have to take it to the wire in the final weeks of the season if they want to survive the drop to League One and this weekend’s game against the Hoops is their latest obstacle.

The two players Moore mentions here are looking set to be missing but there is still quality in the Wednesday side to get a result – it just remains to be seen if that consistency to build on Monday is also there.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Sheffield Wednesday midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself an Owls fan?

1 of 20 In what year did Barry Bannan join Sheffield Wednesday? 2014 2015 2016 2017