Darren Moore delivers defiant Sheffield Wednesday message on tough day

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore refused to be too downbeat after his side were relegated to League One earlier today.

The former Doncaster chief was on the touchline as the Owls were held to a 3-3 draw against Derby County at Pride Park, with Wednesday unable to get the winner that would’ve kept them up.

With Moore having battled with Covid-19 since his appointment, along with the fact that he inherited a club in a mess, few will hold the boss responsible for this relegation.

So, he is expected to lead the promotion push next season, and, speaking to the club’s media, Moore explained how he is determined to get things right in his first full campaign.

“I have one head on me today, I’ll have a different one tomorrow when it comes to moving forward and implementing the things we want to at the club.

“We knew the task of the job here, it’s one I’m committed too, it has whetted my appetite. The focus and attention is to look forward now and move on. It’s an important summer ahead.”

The verdict

It might not be the time for Wednesday fans to hear this but it’s the right attitude from Moore and he would’ve known when he took the job that relegation was a possibility.

Of course, there are problems with the club higher up that needs sorting, but Moore should be the man to lead them back to the Championship.

Now, decisions need to be made in terms of reshaping the squad, and the sooner the better in terms of that happening as a major clearout is required for the third tier.

