Darren Moore delivers defiant Sheffield Wednesday message despite difficult situation

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore wants his side to build on the performance they gave in the 2-1 defeat to leaders Norwich City this afternoon.

Whilst the loss was frustrating, there were plenty of positives for the Owls to take, particularly in the first-half, when they took a deserved lead and delivered Moore’s tactical plan superbly.

However, a combination of individual errors and ruthless finishing from the Canaries condemned Wednesday to another defeat, and leaves them seven points from safety with 11 games to play.

Yet, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore took the positives from today, and refused to give up in the battle to remain in the Championship.

“I have told the players they have to show that spirit and endeavour. I thought we showed an improved performance today. We can’t go back on that level of performance. We have to keep building on top of that.

“I have to stay ultra confident. We have still got the games. We kept on working right to the end.”

Moore’s men are back in action against Huddersfield in the week.

The verdict

There’s no way that Moore was going to give up with so many games left, so his message is spot on.

As well as that, as he says, there are many aspects that the Owls should be encouraged by today. They had a good shape first half especially, and restricted a quality team to few chances.

Of course, it’s all about the points now though, but there’s something to build on for the huge midweek clash against Huddersfield, which probably is a must-win.

