Darren Moore delivers contract update on Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that contract talks with Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa will take place once the transfer window has shut.

The duo have both played in every game of the season so far, being a key part of a defensive unit that is yet to concede a goal in four competitive fixtures.

However, with the pair on deals that expire in the summer of 2022, there are doubts about their long-term future, with fans desperate for Iorfa in particular to commit to a new contract.

With Josh Windass agreeing fresh terms this summer, there is an optimism that the defenders will stay and Moore gave an update on the situation when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“When the window closes, we can look at those aspects in terms of going forward. But there has been such a hands on (approach) in trying to get players in and the competition for places. It has been a real hard working process over the summer.

“I am not saying they won’t get dealt with and we won’t look at them but those have had to be put a little bit on the back-burner as it has been all hands on deck to bring in new faces.”

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Moore, as with the deadline approaching he needs to target new additions and that, combined with the games, will be taking up his focus right now.

The fact Palmer and Iorfa are playing each week shows that they are totally valued by the boss, so they won’t be in any rush to get things sorted.

Wednesday have had a very productive summer so far and you would imagine that the duo would want to stay, so you would expect these to get sorted next month.

