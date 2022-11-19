Darren Moore delivers cautious Sheffield Wednesday message as he discusses League One promotion battle

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore insists he isn’t looking at Plymouth or Ipswich Town in the race for promotion.

The Owls are currently third in the League One table, nine points ahead of fourth-placed Peterborough United but just three behind the leaders. So, even though there is plenty of football to be played, it does seem as though it will be two from the top three to go up automatically.

Therefore, it’s crucial Wednesday don’t lose ground, so the hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury was welcome, and it came hours after the Tractor Boys had won at Exeter. Pleasingly for the Owls though, Argyle would drop points late on, making the table even tighter than it was.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore made it clear that his only focus is his team.

“Honestly, I am not looking at them [Ipswich and Plymouth], I promise you. I am just focusing on Sheffield Wednesday and trying to keep our consistency going. My job is to focus on us, isolate games one by one and go into the games fully equipped.”

The verdict

This is the sensible sort of message you expect from a manager and whilst Moore’s main focus is obviously Wednesday, it’s hard to imagine he didn’t have a smile on his face when he found out Plymouth had conceded a stoppage time equaliser.

The standards the three sides have set have been hugely impressive in the opening part of the campaign and it’s about maintaining that for as long as possible.

So, it promises to be a very exciting race for a top two finish and it is shaping up to be a great watch for the neutrals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.