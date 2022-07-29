Darren Moore delivers cautious Sheffield Wednesday message ahead of League One season

Darren Moore wouldn’t be drawn on Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion ambitions this season, as he insisted he’s only focused on the opener against Portsmouth.

The Owls lost in the play-off semi-final to Sunderland last season, but a productive summer transfer window has raised hopes that Wednesday can secure a return to the Championship, particularly as they’ve recruited several promotion winners at this level.

However, speaking to the club’s media ahead of Pompey’s visit tomorrow, Moore wouldn’t set clear targets as he insisted it’s about taking it game by game.

“There’s an optimism at the football club and we’re focused on our approach to the season. I would never disrespect any other team, we just have to focus on being the best versions of ourselves each week.

“You’re in the industry to win, people can have a prediction on where we will finish, but that’s out of my control. My focus is solely on the work we’re doing here and preparing for Saturday. My job is to remain focused and try to build some momentum.”

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

This is a smart message from Moore as there’s little to gain from making bold predictions at this stage, as it just increases the pressure on the team.

The reality is that everyone knows Wednesday are expected to push for promotion and if they don’t go up then this season will be judged as a failure.

So, it’s now down to the players and Moore to deliver, and the summer window should offer optimism that this can be a successful season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.