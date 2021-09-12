Darren Moore delivers brutally honest assessment after heavy Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that his side were not good enough as they were beaten 3-0 by Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

The Owls had enjoyed a positive start to the season, however they have now suffered back-to-back league defeats after the reverse at Home Park yesterday.

As the scoreline suggests, the Yorkshire side were second best to Ryan Lowe’s side, and Moore made no excuses when speaking to the Sheffield Star about the way his side had played.

“I said to the players beforehand, ‘We are true, honest and we take pats on the back and we will take our medicine today’. Our supporters have come a long, long way to support us and they will continue to support us. What we can do is acknowledge the performance.

“We acknowledge it was not good enough and we don’t hide from it.”

The result saw Moore’s men move down to 12th in the League One table and Wednesday will hope to put things right when they welcome Shrewsbury Town to Hillsborough next weekend.

The verdict

This is a good response to the defeat from Moore as he isn’t looking to make excuses, which is how it should be.

Ultimately, his side just weren’t good enough on the day, which can happen, and the fans will appreciate the honesty from the boss as he is telling it how it is.

His message to the players will be taken on board and they now need to react because the performance simply wasn’t acceptable and they will be desperate to bounce back next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.