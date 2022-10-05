Darren Moore defends surprising decision in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Plymouth

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore insists he doesn’t regret the decision to take off Barry Bannan and Josh Windass in the defeat to Plymouth last night.

The duo, who have been key players for the Owls over the years, were taken off in the 73rd minute when the score was 1-1, with Argyle then going on to grab a stoppage time winner.

Naturally, that brought questions on whether the call to take off the experienced duo was the right one, but Moore told the Sheffield Star that he needed to freshen the side up at that stage.

“We had built momentum with them, but we just felt the energy with both of them had lapsed a bit, they’d come off the gas in terms of their energy. Of course you have to look at the game on Saturday as well, but I really felt the energy levels just dropped right off.

“Argyle were starting to paint one or two pictures in midfield where we had that real thrust and energy to stop them building.”

Wednesday remain third in the table following the loss, but they are now five points behind the Pilgrims who lead the way in the third tier.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

It’s hard to see why Moore made the decision to sub Windass and especially Bannan and in hindsight there’s no denying it changed the momentum of the game.

So, you can understand why the boss has come in for criticism from the fans on social media but his comments here don’t really come as a surprise.

Moore obviously felt he was doing the right thing and speaking in the heat of the moment after the defeat it was unlikely he would admit to a mistake but it would be a surprise if he takes the duo off again in a tight game!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.