Darren Moore coy on late Sheffield Wednesday transfer swoop

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore did not give much away when questioned over the Owls’ potential interest in signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer before the window shuts.

It has been reported recently by the Sheffield Star that Sheffield Wednesday could be interested in handing Mendez-Laing a deal with the club for this season following his departure from Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Yorkshire Live report Dom Howson has also recently suggested that Mendez-Laing is a player that More is potentially keen on.

Although he added that there might be a difficulty in terms of knowing how fit the 29-year-old will be given he has been without a club since the end of last term.

The Owls have been left a little lighter in terms of options in the wide areas following the surprise departure of Andre Green. That might open the door for one more player to arrive in that position this summer.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the Owls’ meeting with Morecambe, Moore was quizzed on Sheffield Wednesday’s potential interest in Mendez-Laing and he remained coy over the prospect of that happening.

He said: “There are so many names that you (the media) put to us and there are so many other names that I thought you would be putting to us that you have not that have been potentially linked with us or been around.

“All I can say is if we feel as a club there are more acquisitions to come in then we will let you know.”

The verdict

It would make a lot of sense for Sheffield Wednesday to seriously consider offering Mendez-Laing a deal with the club for this season. The 29-year-old has a lot of experience and has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, let alone League One over the last few years.

However, the attacker’s lack of match fitness will be a potential concern and the Owls have already had to wait for the likes of Sylla Sow and Theo Corbeanu to reach a point where they are able to feature for them in League One this term.

Therefore, you could understand the Owls perhaps deciding against making a move for him at this stage. Having said that they are potentially in need of adding an extra wide player to their squad following the departure of Green so this is one to keep an eye on for sure.

Moore is obviously wanting to keep his cards close to his chest with regards to this potential deal so it might be a case of having to wait for any official confirmation if it turns out that the Owls are offering him a deal.