Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has refused to rule out midfielder George Byers featuring in the League One play-off final against Barnsley at Wembley on Monday.

Byers has been sidelined since mid-March with a hamstring injury and he was initially not expected to return this season.

The 26-year-old is hugely influential for the Owls and played a key role in their promotion push prior to sustaining his injury, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

There is no doubt how much Byers has been missed in recent months and his injury coincided with the loss of form which saw Wednesday miss out on automatic promotion as they picked up just one win in eight games in March and April.

But Byers could now be set to return as the Owls take on the Tykes for a place in the Championship at Wembley next week.

Wednesday secured their spot in the final with a dramatic victory against Peterborough United in the semi-finals.

After a 4-0 defeat in the first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium, the Owls won 5-1 after extra time in the second leg at Hillsborough before winning 5-3 on penalties.

Moore revealed that Byers is progressing well as he continues his recovery and while he was giving little away, he hinted that he may be involved.

"George is doing really, really well," Moore told The Star. "I suppose the supporters will have to see if he is involved on Monday or not, but I wouldn’t want to say anything too much now."

Will George Byers feature in the play-off final?

It would be a huge boost for Wednesday to have Byers back for the final.

Along with the absence of Josh Windass, Byers' injury is regarded by many as key reason why the Owls missed out on the top two and his importance to the team cannot be underestimated.

However, Byers has been out for over two months and there would be question marks over whether he is match fit ahead of the final, so it would be a risk to play him in such a big game after such a long lay-off.

Will Vaulks is likely to return to the midfield to partner Barry Bannan, but Moore could opt for a less attacking approach by dropping one of Josh Windass, Michael Smith or Lee Gregory which could open the door for Byers to start if he is fit enough.

Byers is more likely to be a substitute if included, but Moore's comments have given Owls fans another reason to be excited ahead of Monday's game.