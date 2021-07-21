Darren Moore contemplating Sheffield Wednesday decision following key departure

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is contemplating over whether to add to his backroom team following the surprising departure of first-team coach Paul Williams, according to Yorkshire Live.

Williams arrived at Hillsborough in January alongside Moore as part of the new coaching setup at Sheffield Wednesday. The former Derby County, Coventry City and Southampton player has been a major part of the coaching staff for the Owls over the last few months and it will be a blow to have lost him at this stage in pre-season.

Moore confirmed the departure of Williams on Sheffield Wednesday’s official club website on Tuesday and suggested that it was a decision that had been made for purely personal reasons.

20 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When was the club founded? 1865 1866 1867 1868

According to the latest update on the situation from Yorkshire Live, the Owls are now considering whether they should add to their coaching setup in the coming weeks ahead of the League One campaign. That comes with Moore contemplating a replacement or Williams to bolster the amount of first-team coaches he has to work alongside him.

The verdict

Losing someone with Williams’ coaching experience from his setup so close to the start of the new season will have been a major blow for Moore and his plans. However, you would expect that he will have a lot of people in mind in terms of who could potentially replace the 50-year-old and join the coaching staff at Hillsborough.

It is important that the Owls ensure that Moore has as much support behind the scenes and on the training ground as possible and therefore they will surely have to bring someone else into the coaching set-up in the next few days or weeks.

However, Moore will need to take his time in selecting the right person to bring into the club because he will not want to upset the dynamic that has been building during pre-season. It could therefore take a while for them to make an appointment but you would expect someone new to arrive.