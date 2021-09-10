Darren Moore confirms talks underway as Sheffield Wednesday hope to finalise player agreement

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to agree a new contract with Callum Paterson as he enters the final year of his deal at Hillsborough.

The Scotland international has been a regular for the Owls since he joined from Cardiff City and he is someone that Darren Moore clearly values.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, there are doubts about Paterson’s long-term future, but Moore told Yorkshire Live that he wants to keep the player and that talks between Wednesday and his representatives have begun.

“We are talking to Pato at the moment and he is a player who we would like to extend and keep at the club beyond his current contract.”

Tying the former Hears man down to a new deal would continue what has been an excellent few months for Moore’s side. Despite their relegation, the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass all signed fresh terms, whilst Barry Bannan remained at Hillsborough too.

Paterson’s immediate focus will be on helping Wednesday continue their good start to the season when they take on Plymouth this weekend.

The verdict

This is good news for Wednesday fans as Paterson is a very useful option in the squad with his experience and ability to play in different positions.

So, it makes total sense to try and agree a new deal with his current one expiring next summer. Of course, we don’t know the financial details of the offer but the fact talks are underway is a positive.

Right now, Wednesday are a club in a good place, with Moore building a very good squad and he has been backed by the owner when it comes to new signings and extending deals for existing players, so Paterson will surely want to be part of that moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.