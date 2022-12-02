Darren Moore confirms significant Sheffield Wednesday injury news ahead of Derby County clash

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Pride Park to take on Derby County on Saturday in what is a huge game in League One.

The Owls currently sit third in the table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two behind leaders Plymouth Argyle. But that could all change by the time Wednesday kick off on Saturday lunchtime, as both Ipswich and Plymouth are in action on Friday night.

Derby are currently eighth in the table, one point from the play-off places and have not lost in their last five league games. Wednesday also come into the game in good form, with no defeats in their last seven in the league.

But Owls boss Darren Moore confirmed a huge double injury blow for his side with both defender Michael Ihiekwe and striker Lee Gregory set to miss the game. Both players went off in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Mansfield Town in the FA Cup at Hillsborough, while midfielder George Byers, who has been absent for much of the last month, will also be unavailable.

“We picked up a couple of knocks from last week that we don’t feel are going to be ready for tomorrow in terms of Lee Gregory and Michael Ihiekwe – we don’t think they’ll be right,” Moore told The Star.

“George is doing ok, but it’s something that’s a bit ongoing at the moment. He’s showing positive signs but he’s another one that won’t be be ready.”

Moore had better news on defender Akin Famewo and midfielder Dennis Adeniran, who have been long-term absentees and are expected to make their returns in the coming weeks.

The verdict

Losing Ihiekwe and Gregory is a massive blow for Wednesday.

Ihiekwe in particular has been a key player for the Owls this season, bringing solidity and experience to the defence. He has been the one consistent in the back line since his move from Rotherham United, with others such as Ben Heneghan, Dominic Iorfa, Mark McGuinness, Reece James and Famewo all having spells on the sidelines.

He would have been incredibly important against the Rams, particularly up against strikers such as James Collins and David McGoldrick and would have also been facing his former boss Paul Warne, who he won numerous promotions from the division with during his time at Rotherham.

Gregory has had a frustrating season so far, after notching 17 goals last campaign, he has only managed four so far this term. He has also struggled for regular starts in recent weeks, with Michael Smith and Josh Windass getting then nod ahead of him.

But Gregory is still an outstanding goalscorer at this level and will play a huge part in this season for Wednesday, so they will need to hope it is not a long term absence.