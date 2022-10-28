Darren Moore confirms significant Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Darren Moore has confirmed Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ben Heneghan will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The 29-year-old, who only joined the Owls in the summer, was forced off in the draw at Lincoln City last weekend and Moore admitted after the game that he was concerned by the setback.

And, those fears have been confirmed, with the Wednesday boss telling Yorkshire Live that the knee problem is a very serious one.

“It is an injury that’s going to require surgery. We feel that it’s going to potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. That’s a bitter blow for us. He’s been a mainstay for us and our thoughts are with getting Ben back as quickly as we can.

“I suffered the same injury as him so I know the process. He’s such a wonderful character and we will miss him. He’s a leader. He’s in and around the building and will probably be at the game tomorrow to support the players. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Wednesday are back in action tomorrow when they host Burton Albion at Hillsborough.

The verdict

Firstly, you have huge sympathy for Heneghan here as it’s the injury that players dread, knowing you could be looking for up to a year out of action.

As well as that, it’s a massive blow for the Owls as the summer signing had quickly established himself as a reliable, strong presence in the defence.

But, these things happen in football and it’s now down to others to step up, whilst Heneghan will begin the long road to recovery.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.