Darren Moore confirms significant Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that centre-back Michael Ihiekwe is going to be out for a ‘couple of months at least’ after suffering a knee ligament injury.

The 30-year-old joined the Owls in the summer after impressing for Rotherham over the years and he has settled quickly at Hillsborough.

However, Ihiekwe was forced off late on against Mansfield in the FA Cup last week and then failed to make the squad as Wednesday drew at Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Post after the game, Moore shared a worrying update on the defender.

“It is a ligament injury and he’s going to be out for a little while. We’re going to lose Iky for a couple of months at least. It is a bitter blow, but we have to deal with it, that’s it.”

Dominic Iorfa partnered Mark McGuinness as Wednesday recorded a clean sheet against the Rams, a result which keeps them in third place behind Ipswich and Plymouth in the battle for automatic promotion.

The verdict

As Moore says, this is a bitter blow and there’s no way of getting away from the fact, because Ihiekwe has been a reliable, regular fixture in the defence this season.

Plus, it’s an area of the pitch where the Owls aren’t exactly blessed with loads of options, so it’s something that they could look to address in the New Year.

But, there’s a lot of football to be played in the next month and the Wednesday squad will need to rally to ensure they keep pace at the top of League One.

