Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday transfer talks with Premier League club

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that the Owls remain in dialogue with Everton regarding the future of Lewis Gibson.

The Yorkshire side recruited the 21-year-old left-sided defender in August, but he’s managed just 45 minutes of league action since his arrival at Hillsborough.

That came in a 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers back in October, where Gibson played the first half before being withdrawn at half-time, owing to a ‘muscular injury‘.

It’s been two months now since Gibson has been seen on the pitch and there would have been hope that a recovery would have already occurred due to the fact that Moore is dealing with a defensive injury crisis.

Due to the seriousness of the problem though it was expected that Gibson would return in February – however the progression the youngster has shown in his recovery back at his parent club means that some time has been shaved off that wait.

Gibson’s deal at Hillsborough runs until the end of the season but there is an option for a recall by the Toffees in January – Moore though is seemingly hopeful that the left-footer remains at the club for the duration of the season.

“We have been chatting to Everton and he has been making some wonderful progress,” Moore said, per the Sheffield Star. “He’s doing really, really well. He will be back in in the early part of January and will be ready to go.

“We are still in discussions with him, but he has made some tremendous strides. “With that injury, we were probably looking more towards February so he is making wonderful progression at the moment.” The Verdict It’s been a real struggle for Moore in the past few months to deal with losing so many defenders to injury but the finishing line appears to be in sight for Gibson. Marvin Johnson – naturally a winger – has been playing in the position that Gibson would be featuring in if fit and despite Johnson performing above the expected standards, it would be a much more comfortable ride if the Everton man was playing. Even though he’s getting his way back to fitness though, Gibson isn’t guaranteed to return to Sheffield Wednesday in the new year thanks to the break clause in the loan, which is standard practice nowadays. It sounds like Moore is excited to have him back though so it would be a shock if Everton decide to do anything but let Gibson back to the League One side for the remainder of the campaign.