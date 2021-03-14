Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday player setback following latest defeat

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Chey Dunkley is facing a spell out after he suffered a hamstring injury.

The defender only joined the Owls at the start of the campaign, but he arrived with an injury, which is why he didn’t make his debut until December.

Whilst he hasn’t had any serious problems since then, Dunkley has been in and out of the team due to several issues.

And, it appears another has come up for the unfortunate ex-Wigan man, as Moore told the Sheffield Star after the 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich that the centre-back had a problem in training.

“He’s picked up a hamstring injury. We’ll be assessing that.”

Clearly, it’s too soon for the Owls chief to know how long the 29-year-old will be out, but it seems inevitable that he will miss the upcoming fixtures against Huddersfield and Barnsley that come prior to the international break.

This will be a blow for Moore, even though the new boss hadn’t selected Dunkley in his XI for the first two games.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to feel sorry for Dunkley here, as he has had awful luck over the past 18 months with injuries, and it’s a real shame, because he proved with Wigan last season that he can be a very effective Championship defender.

It’s also a setback for Moore, as Wednesday’s extremely difficult position means you need everyone available to contribute.

So, we wait for further news, with the boss and player hoping that it won’t be a lengthy absence.

