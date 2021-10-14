Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday injury setbacks ahead of AFC Wimbledon trip

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that Lewis Gibson and Sam Hutchinson won’t be involved against AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

The duo were both in the starting XI for the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough last time out, but they were withdrawn at half-time after picking up knocks.

Speaking after the game, Moore didn’t know the extent of the injuries, and whilst they aren’t thought to be long-term, he confirmed to the club’s media today that the trip down south on Saturday will come too soon for the pair, along with Massimo Luongo and George Byers.

“Hutchinson, Gibson, Byers and Mass won’t be available this weekend.”

Luongo is stepping up his recovery from an injury that he picked up in August, with the Australian international only featuring once in the league this season. Meanwhile, midfielder Byers has missed the last five league games.

This update means that Dennis Adeniran is likely to be given a start for the game this weekend, as the Owls come up against an AFC Wimbeldon side that sit 15th in the table.

The verdict

This is not ideal for Moore, particularly with the fact that he is starting to look light on options in the middle of the park with three potential options all unavailable for the game.

You also have to feel for Gibson, as he had a tough start to his loan and to suffer a setback straight away is going to be tough for him to take.

But, these things happen in football and Moore does have a big squad to choose from, so whoever is in the XI should be capable of getting a result.

