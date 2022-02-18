Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday injury issue ahead of Doncaster Rovers test

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for their trip to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow.

The 29-year-old joined the Owls earlier in the season as a free agent and he has quickly become an important player under Darren Moore, featuring in ten league games and contributing two goals and two assists.

However, Mendez-Laing didn’t complete the full game as Wednesday lost 2-0 at home to Rotherham last time out, and Moore gave an update on the player when speaking to the club’s media today.

“NML has picked up a knock from the game and hasn’t quite recovered, we are doing some work with him. He’s been in today, we’ll give him this weekend and see how he is.

“We want to get some mobility into NML and see how he is after the weekend, it could be weeks but maybe sooner. We have to get on with it, in the meantime we carry on working with group we have got and we want to keep turning out positive performances.”

The Yorkshire side are hoping to move into the play-off places with victory against their struggling opponents tomorrow.

The verdict

This is not ideal for Moore, because he has used Mendez-Laing regularly and the former Cardiff man is a constant threat with his pace and power.

It’s particularly concerning that the boss has indicated he could face a few weeks out, but these things happen in football and Wednesday do have a big enough squad to cope.

Now, it’s down to those on the fringes to show they deserve a chance, starting against a poor Doncaster side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.