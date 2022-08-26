Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Ben Heneghan is set for a few weeks out after picking up an injury in the League Cup win over Rochdale.

The centre-back joined the Owls this summer and he has featured in all but one of their games so far this season.

However, Moore won’t be able to call on Heneghan in the short-term, as he confirmed to the club’s media that the 28-year-old is going to miss a short period, which is why he was taken off in the second half of the 3-0 victory last time out.

“Ben Heneghan has picked up a strain and will be out for a few weeks.”

Whilst it will be a blow to lose the former AFC Wimbledon man for Moore, Heneghan was an unused substitute for the win at Bolton last time out, so he was expected to be on the bench for the clash against Forest Green at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Mark McGuinness, Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa are likely to start as the back three for the game against the newly-promoted outfit.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This is a setback for Moore as you obviously don’t want players to miss out and it does mean they are short on defensive options if anyone else picks up an injury.

It’s also a shame for Heneghen who will be gutted to miss what is going to be a busy period for the club as the fixtures begin to pile up.

But, these things happen in football and Wednesday do have a big squad, so they will be able to cope.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.