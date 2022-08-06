Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday injury blow ahead of MK Dons clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Michael Smith will miss the trip to MK Dons this afternoon with an injury.

The striker joined the Owls in the summer after turning down a new deal with Championship outfit Rotherham, so bringing him in was seen as a major coup for Moore as he looks to build a team capable of winning promotion.

However, it hasn’t been the ideal start for Smith at Hillsborough, as he picked up a knock in pre-season that meant he was only used as a substitute in the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day.

And, speaking to the club’s media ahead of the game today, Moore confirmed that he wouldn’t be taking any risks with the 30-year-old who is set to miss out.

“With Smith, we feel it’s a contact injury from pre-season and it hasn’t really eased up and we don’t want to aggravate that but we’re hopeful it won’t be anything too long.”

Lee Gregory is also out of the fixture as he serves a one-game suspension following his red card against Pompey.

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Wednesday as Smith was a great signing for the club and you would expect him to play a big role this season.

So, it’s naturally disappointing for the Owls that he will miss the game today but these things happen and it’s about others stepping up.

Moore is right not to take any risks at this stage of the campaign and he will still feel he has a team capable of getting a win against MK Dons.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.