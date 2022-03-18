Darren Moore confirms positive Sheffield Wednesday injury update

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Harlee Dean and Josh Windass could be involved against Gillingham tomorrow.

Centre-back Dean joined on loan from Birmingham City in January and despite impressing in his first game, he went off injured in his second outing and hasn’t played since.

Meanwhile, Windass has endured a frustrating campaign that has restricted him to just seven appearances, during which he scored four goals.

So, both could be key figures for the Yorkshire side during the run-in and Moore gave a positive update on the pair when speaking to the club’s media ahead of the trip to take on the Gills.

“Dean and Windass have been back in training this week and looking good. We will make a decision tomorrow (Friday) as to whether they will be in the squad.”

Moore will be looking for a response from his side when they take on Neil Harris’ team, after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley during the week.

That result leaves the Owls seventh in the table, just one point away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This is good news for Wednesday as both Dean and Windass are top players at League One level and they could both be huge for Moore’s men during the run-in.

So, the boss would love to have them involved against the Gills, but you can be sure that he won’t take any risks given there is still plenty of football to be played.

Either way, the Owls have a talented enough squad to get a result against Harris’ side, even if their recent form under the former Millwall chief shows they warrant respect.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.