Darren Moore confirms major Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a blow to their back-line as Dominic Iorfa will be out until at least the start of 2022, Darren Moore has confirmed.

And it is not an ankle injury that was thought to be the initial reason for Iorfa’s period on the sidelines, but it is instead a hip injury which is set to the see the 26-year-old forced onto the sidelines for the next few months.

Iorfa was an ever-present at centre-back for the Owls this season and was one of a number of players who remained with the club following their relegation to League One, but his showing in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln at the end of last month looks set to be his last for a while.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Kadeem Harris Yes No

The defender attracted interest from Watford last season when Wednesday were still in the Championship but shortly after his campaign was cut short due to an achilles injury suffered in December 2020 against Barnsley.

Having recovered from that though to return over the summer, Iorfa faces a fresh setback and Owls manager Moore has spoken out on it.

“Dom has picked up a hip injury and will be out for some time,” Moore told the Wednesday media team.

“He will be out until the New Year, so it’s a disappointment but it’s part of the game. We have to adjust to what is thrown at us.”

The Verdict

Iorfa is considered to be one of the top defenders in League One and certainly a player who should be plying his trade at a higher level, so losing him once again to injury will be a blow to Moore.

Wednesday really are lacking at the back and that has been proven with Marvin Johnson playing in an unfamiliar role recently.

Whilst he won’t want to be labelled as injury-prone, this is at least the second significant injury Iorfa has picked up as a Wednesday player and they can’t afford to lose him for too long.

Hip injuries can be awkward ones to recover from as well and it needs to be made clear that it could be longer than the initial two months that has been estimated, so Moore may need to go into the transfer market in January for fresh cover at the back.