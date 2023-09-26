Highlights Darren Moore is not planning to sign any free agents and is satisfied with the current squad until the January transfer window.

Huddersfield Town had a slow start to the season but a recent unbeaten run has improved their standing in the Championship.

Despite their previous struggles, the squad is now competitive and capable of staying in the league without new signings. Trust should be placed in Darren Moore's judgement.

Darren Moore has revealed that he is not planning to dip into the free agents market following his arrival at Huddersfield Town.

According to Dom Howson, the 49-year-old is set to work with the squad available to him until the January transfer window opens next year.

The summer transfer window closed at the start of September, but clubs are still capable of signing free agents to their squads.

Those without a club can continue searching for a new team outside of the traditional transfer periods.

However, Moore is happy with the players already at his disposal and will not be looking to make any additions until the turn of the new year.

How has Darren Moore fared at Huddersfield Town so far?

Moore took charge of his first game as Huddersfield manager on Monday evening, with the team making the trip to face Coventry City.

A 94th-minute goal from Michal Helik sealed a draw for the new coach, earning him a positive result to start his reign with the Yorkshire outfit.

Moore’s side initially fell behind courtesy of a 27th-minute strike from Brighton loanee Yasin Ayari.

But Huddersfield poured people forward in the late stages in an attempt to come away from the game with something, with Helik rewarding the side for their attacking efforts with a last-minute equaliser.

Moore was only appointed last week following the departure of Neil Warnock.

The 74-year-old stepped away from his duties as manager after their 2-2 draw with Stoke City last Wednesday night.

Moore was without a club after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday over the summer.

His goal will now be to keep the team in the Championship, with the goal being to climb the table and compete for a place in the top half.

How has the start of the season been at Huddersfield Town?

It was a slow start to the new campaign at the John Smith Stadium, but a four-game unbeaten run has seen the side rise to 17th in the standings.

The Terriers have earned nine points from eight fixtures, with eight of those points coming in this unbeaten run.

The gap to the bottom three is currently four points, with Huddersfield hoping they can now turn their focus instead to the top half of the table.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Moore’s side are only four points adrift of the play-off places, highlighting how close everything is in the table still at this stage of the season.

Next up for Huddersfield is a home clash against second-place Ipswich Town on 30 September.

Huddersfield’s poor start to the season suggested that perhaps a couple of players may be needed to improve things.

But their recent form now shows that this is a competitive squad that should be capable of competing in the Championship without too much fear of going down.

It was a difficult year last season, but the club is now heading in a more upward trajectory after surviving relegation.

Moore is an exciting appointment to replace Warnock and his judgement should be trusted when it comes to determining if Huddersfield need any new signings.