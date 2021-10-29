Darren Moore confirms double Sheffield Wednesday boost pre-Cheltenham Town

Sheffield Wednesday are in the midst of a battle for League One promotion so far this season and having been held to draws in their last three games, they’ll be looking for a winning response against Cheltenham this weekend – and they’ve been handed some good news too, with Darren Moore confirming in his pre-match press conference that they may be able to turn to Massimo Luongo and George Byers going forward after this week.

Both players have had to sit out on the sidelines for the last few weeks but it’s good news for Owls fans, as the club’s boss has said that they will feature in a reserve game on Monday night.

It means they won’t be available for selection this weekend but it’s a positive step in the right direction for both of them, with Luongo and Byers two key players to have available for selection.

If they can both get back to full fitness from this week, then it will be a huge boost for the club in their bid to try and claim a promotion spot going forward.

Byers hasn’t featured since September and looked fairly solid in the middle of the field for the Owls before he suffered his injury setback. It’s been even longer for Luongo, who has had to sit and watch on since way back in August.

He looked arguably one of the better players on the pitch in the one game that he did manage this year against Rotherham, so it was a blow to see him ruled out of action for so long. However, with both back in non-competitive action next week, it means they could soon be available for first-team football again soon.

Sam Hutchinson is another player currently out of action and he also won’t be available for the game against Cheltenham at the weekend, according to the club’s Twitter.

The positive though is that he could be available in a week or so too – so the Owls could soon see an influx of players coming back from injury and back into the fold, which can only be a boost for the League One side.

The Verdict

Massimo Luongo and George Byers are two more than useful squad players to have available to you, so for both to be out of action has been a blow. The former of the two in particular has looked a handful when he played, so it’s good to hear they could both get some actual gametime on Monday in a reserve tie.

It’s a good step in the right direction for them and Sam Hutchinson and it will be a big help to Darren Moore going forward. With the Owls eager to seal a promotion, they will need all the help they can get from their entire squad.