Darren Moore confirms double Sheffield Wednesday blow after Bolton win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that Lewis Gibson and Sam Hutchinson were forced off in today’s win over Bolton because of ‘muscle injuries’.

The pair were named in the starting XI but they were replaced at half-time at Hillsborough, which prompted the boss to change his formation after the break.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore gave an update on the players after watching his side pick up a hard-fought three points.

“They have got muscle injuries. We had to shuffle things around but credit to the boys. They have got a system and a settled team so it makes it even sweeter that we got the result.”

The win has moved Wednesday up to ninth in the table and they are just one point away from the play-off places.

You would imagine that the full extent of the injuries to the Owls duo will be confirmed in the coming days but they would already seem to be major doubts for the trip to AFC Wimbledon next weekend.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

This is a real shame for the two Owls men, as Hutchinson has had well-documented issues with injuries over the years, whilst Gibson was making his first league start after a frustrating few months since joining.

But, these things happen in football and even though it was a tough afternoon at times, the fact the team coped well with adversity bodes well.

Now, Moore and the fans will be waiting anxiously to see how bad the injuries actually are, and they will hope for good news in the next few days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.